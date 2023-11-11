Baldur's Gate 3 secures a record seven awards at this year's 2023 Golden Joystick Awards
Baldur's Great.
Baldur's Gate 3 has swept the board at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards.
Baldur's Gate 3 secured wins for best storytelling, best visual design, studio of the year, best game community, PC game of the year, and the ultimate game of the year, whilst Neil Newbon, who plays Astarion, also took home an award for best-supporting performer.
It's the only time in the award show's 41-year history that a single game has secured seven wins across all categories.
The next biggest winner was Final Fantasy 16, which won best audio and best lead performer for Ben Starr, who plays Clive Rosfield.
The full list of winners can be seen below:
- Best Storytelling - Baldur's Gate 3
- Still Playing Award - No Man's Sky
- Best Visual Design - Baldur's Gate 3
- Studio of the Year - Larian Studios
- Best Game Expansion - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best Indie Game - Sea of Stars
- Best VR Game - Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Best Multiplayer Game - Mortal Kombat 1
- Best Audio - Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Game Trailer - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best Streaming Game - Valorant
- Best Game Community - Baldur's Gate 3
- Best Gaming Hardware - PSVR 2
- Breakthrough Award - Cocoon / Geometric Interactive
- Critics' Choice Award - Alan Wake II
- Best Lead Performer - Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Supporting Performer - Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3
- Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- PC Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3
- Xbox Game of the Year - Starfield
- PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil 4
- Most Wanted Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- UGOTY - Baldur's Gate 3
November 10, 2023