Baldur's Gate 3 secures a record seven awards at this year's 2023 Golden Joystick Awards

Baldur's Gate 3 has swept the board at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards.

Baldur's Gate 3 secured wins for best storytelling, best visual design, studio of the year, best game community, PC game of the year, and the ultimate game of the year, whilst Neil Newbon, who plays Astarion, also took home an award for best-supporting performer.

It's the only time in the award show's 41-year history that a single game has secured seven wins across all categories.

The next biggest winner was Final Fantasy 16, which won best audio and best lead performer for Ben Starr, who plays Clive Rosfield.

The full list of winners can be seen below:

Best Storytelling - Baldur's Gate 3

Still Playing Award - No Man's Sky

Best Visual Design - Baldur's Gate 3

Studio of the Year - Larian Studios

Best Game Expansion - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Best Indie Game - Sea of Stars

Best VR Game - Horizon Call of the Mountain

Best Multiplayer Game - Mortal Kombat 1

Best Audio - Final Fantasy XVI

Best Game Trailer - Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Best Streaming Game - Valorant

Best Game Community - Baldur's Gate 3

Best Gaming Hardware - PSVR 2

Breakthrough Award - Cocoon / Geometric Interactive

Critics' Choice Award - Alan Wake II

Best Lead Performer - Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Best Supporting Performer - Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur's Gate 3

Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

PC Game of the Year - Baldur's Gate 3

Xbox Game of the Year - Starfield

PlayStation Game of the Year - Resident Evil 4

Most Wanted Game - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

UGOTY - Baldur's Gate 3