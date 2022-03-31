Nintendo shows Mii characters in Nintendo Switch Sports

Mama mii-a!

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 31 March 2022

Nintendo has shown its fan-favourite Mii characters back in Nintendo Switch Sports.

When the game was announced back in February, many fans were perturbed by the new-look in-game characters, compared to the Miis used in Wii Sports.

But Miis will be playable, on top of a load of customisation options for the new characters to tweak their face, hair, and outfits.

The trailer shows off plenty of new gameplay of the six included games: newcomers volleyball, badminton, and soccer, plus the returning chambara, tennis, and bowling.

The latter has an interesting battle royale-style mode named Survival Bowling, with 16 players bowling at once to determine the winner. There will also be special lanes filled with obstacles to overcome.

All six sports can be played online or in local multiplayer with split screen. Online play will see players rack up points to join the prestigious Pro League, gradually increasing their ranking from E to A.

The trailer also shows more gameplay of soccer, which can be played either with joy-con in hand or strapped to your leg with the leg strap accessory that comes with the physical version of the game.

Leg play will be added in a patch later in the summer. It will be followed by a second patch in the autumn that adds golf.

As for soccer itself, it can be played one-on-one or in two teams of four - it's like Rocket League but with people rather than cars.

Nintendo Switch Sports releases on 29th April; it's available to pre-order digitally now on the Nintendo eShop.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Nintendo Switch Sports

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

EA boss claims FIFA is just "four letters on the front of the box"

Licensing negotiations hang in the balance.

70

EA's €10m Dutch FIFA loot box fine overturned

Penalty saved.

27

Amazon US ships Gran Turismo 7 a week early

"The cafe area is really the stand out feature of GT7 so far."

26

EA delays its new "next generation" PGA Tour game by a year

Now due to arrive in "spring 2023".

22

EA stops selling Russia items in FIFA Ultimate Team

But players keep already-owned items.

16

You may also enjoy...

Feature | The big interview: EA, FIFA and loot boxes

"Kids should not be spending in our game."

216

Liverpool star quits FIFA 22 tournament early to play real-life match, scores after just 97 seconds, does gamer celebration

Sprint button.

10

Manchester United to be renamed Manchester UFC from Football Manager 22 onwards after trademark dispute

Red devils.

35

Feature | eFootball is clearly not ready for its bizarre launch

Nuts.

94

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

59

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: What happens when you fall out of love with games?

Spark unlimited.

7

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store