Anno 1800's fourth season of DLC promises airplanes, agricultural revolution, and more

First DLC arriving 12th April.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 30 March 2022

Acclaimed Industrial-Revolution-era city builder Anno 1800 has enjoyed significant success since its release in 2019 - having surpassed more than 2m players at last count - and Ubisoft is capitalising on its continuing popularity with a fourth season of DLC. That much we already knew, but now the publisher has provided early details of Season 4 - which will include the likes of airplanes and agricultural revolution - revealing its first DLC will arrive on 12th April.

As outlined in Ubisoft's new introductory video, Anno 1800's fourth season will introduce a total of three new paid DLCs before 2022 is through, with its first offering being titled Seeds of Change. Arriving on 12th April, this will enable players to "revolutionise" the agricultural sector of the New World, introducing a powerful new building - the Hacienda - that will become the agricultural hub of players' empires.

Expanding the Hacienda with its various modules will enable players to gain access to a range of new agriculture-centric features, including the ability to produce import goods in the New World (such as beer) in order to help the population become more independent. Additionally, players will be able to adopt island-wide policies and produce high-quality fertiliser to boost farms in both the New and Old Worlds.

Anno 1800 - Season 4 Pass Trailer.

Next up is second DLC Empire of the Skies, which is due to launch some time this summer. As its name suggests, Empire of the Skies will usher in the Age of Airships for Anno 1800, giving players the ability to build a variety of specialised aircraft using the latest construction materials from the New World. These in turn will introduce new ways for players to optimise their logistical networks by, for example, transferring goods and workers between islands using the new transportation. Additionally, a new mail system is promised, and players will need to grapple with expanded tactical planning options as they vie for aerial dominance.

Anno 1800's fourth year of DLC comes to a close "toward the end of the year" with New World Rising. This final DLC is said to focus on the industrial and economic boom of the New World, enabling residents to "embrace their cultural roots and welcome a new population tier". Other incoming features include the availability of new building space on newly spotted islands, and the option to build "colourful, thriving cities" in the New World as expansion continues, complete with an "iconic" monuments.

anno_1800_S4_bonus_ornaments
Season pass purchasers will also get three new bonus monuments.

Each of the above will be accompanied by more scenarios bringing "new challenges and adventures" (the first of these will be titled Seasons of Silver), plus free updates for all players, promising smaller-scale features and quality of life improvements. In the latter instance, expect to see the likes of orchard trees to expand Anno 1800's beautification options, new groupings for better ship organisation, plus traders giving a "friendly reminder" of items you already own to prevent accidental duplicate purchases.

Anno 1800's Season 4 DLC offerings will be available to purchase individually or as part of a season pass costing €24.99/$24.99 USD. Season pass purchasers will also receive three monuments tying into the themes of Season 4's upcoming DLC - the Ornamental Fountain, the Airship Monument, and the Splendid Gateway - with all three being available from 12th April.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Anno 1800

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

XCOM 2 'retiring' multiplayer and challenge modes on Steam later this month

Mac, Linux, and consoles unaffected.

20

Ubisoft's long-awaited The Settlers reboot delayed again following closed beta feedback

Was originally due to launch this month.

19

Triangle Strategy sells 800k globally in two weeks

Nothing to be salty about.

15

Card autobattler Storybook Brawl review-bombed for NFT integration

Dev acquired by crypto company.

14

Starship Troopers: Terran Command now launches in June

Developer announces new delay.

13

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Beast Breaker review: smart, heart-warming strategy reminiscent of Peggle

A mouseketeer's adventure.

12

Here's a full Age of Empires 4 multiplayer match

Village people.

8

Firaxis reveals Marvel's Midnight Suns, a "tactical RPG" that's less XCOM than you might think

Wolverine! Blade! Ghost Rider! The Hunter?

15

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

224

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: What happens when you fall out of love with games?

Spark unlimited.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store