Black streamers and Color of Change demand #TwitchDoBetter

"Twitch has shown repeatedly that it is not willing to be transparent".

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 28 March 2022

Black streamers on Twitch have joined forces with Color Of Change on a campaign demanding #TwitchDoBetter.

Last year marginalised creators on the platform were rocked by a surge of malicious hate raids and the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter was used to criticise Twitch's response. This was followed by the #ADayOffTwitch campaign.

However, this new campaign is asking for a resurgence in support.

21_09_MCEJ__TwitchDoBetter_v11080x1080_ig_1

In an open letter to Twitch CEO Emmett Shear and senior staff, Black streamers state not enough has been done to support marginalised creators.

While Twitch did respond to the influx of hate raids, the letter notes that Twitch only updated its safety protocols following the high profile campaigns by Black streamers. And since then, not enough has been done.

"While Twitch claims to be 'listening to creators and building solutions to help stop unwanted harassment,' it still has not offered a timeline for when these demands will be met, if at all," reads the letter. "Twitch has shown repeatedly that it is not willing to be transparent and cares more deeply about its public image than the safety of Black streamers."

The letter also criticises the recent support for Black History Month as "short-term, performative Black History Month initiatives" which were "sorely inadequate".

"Twitch must address its complicity in anti-Black racism on the platform. And that starts with working directly with impacted Black creators to determine which policy and procedural changes are needed to improve their safety, as well as being transparent about when these changes will be implemented."

As such, Black streamers and Color Of Change have three major demands that #TwitchDoBetter:

  • Easily accessible and well-communicated incident feedback loops - which would allow Black creators who've been harassed or hate-raided to obtain more immediate support.
  • Improved moderation practices and support - which would equip Black creators and their teams with the tools needed to end hate raids and protect themselves from discriminatory language, especially during featured events.
  • Commitment to conduct a racial equity audit - which would allow Twitch to eliminate any manifestation of bias, discrimination, or hate in its policies and procedures.

The campaign has been launched alongside a video featuring the experiences of four Black streamers: iamBrandon, A_TypicalQueer, RealMamaEagle, and ItsLadyKit.

"I've always wanted the best for Twitch and that's why I've put a lot of my heart and soul into it," says iamBrandon. "Because it has changed my life for the better but it hasn't done enough to protect me and people like me."

The streamers in the video describe the influx of hate raids and the impact on their mental health.

"For most of us, and for me, Twitch is our escape," says RealMamaEagle. "So when my community and me are subjected to these hateful words, it's almost like people saying that we're not welcome here, we don't deserve to be here, we don't deserve to have our own space?

"I want the platform to protect its Black creators. That's just my ultimate endgame with everything that I'm doing."

"I've always said that Twitch has one of the best platforms to showcase diversity, and they don't do anything with it," says iamBrandon. "We don't see a lot of different faces on the platform. There's a lot of white streamers who are featured on there."

For more information and to add your voice, visit the Color Of Change website.

Eurogamer has contacted Twitch for comment.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Apple could be forced to allow app sideloading under new EU law

Could Fortnite be back on Apple devices?

48

New Knack trademark filed by Sony

Knack, Knack! Who's there?

30

Valve wants your feedback on its "verified" games process

And it promises it's not "crowdsourcing the compatibility testing process".

24

Bioshock Infinite gets a wave of PC updates

What does it mean?

20

ID@Xbox has generated £1.8bn for indie developers

"The results have exceeded our wildest dreams."

14

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store