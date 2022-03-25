Gran Turismo 7 players get a million free credits and ability to sell cars as Sony addresses troubled launch

U-turn. 

News by Martin Robinson, Editor-in-chief
Updated on 25 March 2022

Since it came out at the beginning of March, Gran Turismo 7 hasn't had the smoothest of rides - thanks, in no small part, to its implementation of some pretty grim microtransactions tied in with a protracted grind for in-game credits as well as server outages which rendered the game's single player campaign unplayable.

After a half-hearted apology that asked players to take a longer-term view, Polyphony Digital has seen sense to deliver a more fulsome response, gifting players with a million in-game credits and outlining the near-term updates for Gran Turismo 7 that will address the problems.

A new update is promised in early April that will make greater moves to improve the in-game economy, as detailed below:

  • Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.
  • Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.
  • Increase of rewards in Online Races.
  • Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.
  • Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.
  • Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.
  • Beyond that there will be more World Circuit events added, full-on endurance events including 24-hour races, online time trials with proper payouts and - most significantly - players will be able to sell cars in their virtual garages for credits.

"We want to thank you for your continued patience and valuable feedback as we grow and evolve GT7 to make it as enjoyable and rewarding for as many players as possible," wrote series creator Kazunori Yamauchi as he wrapped up the update post. "We always want to keep communication lines open with our community so that we can work together to build the best racing experience possible."

Gran Turismo 7 launched earlier this year, reintroducing a proper campaign after its absence in the online-focussed GT Sport - and despite its troubles, it's a fantastic and full-blooded return for the series. That said, I just went to check if my in-game credits had hit my account yet - and while an update has just been forced through, the servers for Gran Turismo are currently offline, rendering the campaign unplayable once again. Oh dear, Polyphony...

