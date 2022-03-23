Stalker 2 developer reportedly moving to Prague to finish game

GSC Game World, developer of the upcoming Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, is reportedly looking to relocate staff to Prague in order to safely finish its game.

The studio is currently based in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, though has understandably had to put work on hold while the Russian invasion continues.

Now, the team is apparently investigating ways of finishing Stalker 2 in the Czech Republic, according to reports from Czech journalist Pavel Dobrovsky and news website Vortex, which cites local developers who are helping GSC with the move.

GSC Game World has yet to confirm the move itself.

Earlier this month, Stalker fans noted that the game's name had been subtly changed to reflect the local Ukrainian spelling of Chornobyl, rather than its original Romanised Russian spelling of Chernobyl.

The change followed a video update from GSC on its moves to protect employees and families in Kyiv as the Russian invasion began.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was previously set to launch at the end of 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.