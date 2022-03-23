PlayStation 5 finally gets VRR support in "coming months"

As party and app features roll out globally.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 23 March 2022

Sony is finally getting ready to add Variable Refresh Rate support for PS5 - which will arrive "in the coming months".

There's no clearer word on when exactly that might be and, of course, existing PS5 games will still need an update to natively support VRR.

However, an option will be available to apply VRR to unsupported games, though Sony has cautioned that this may not work perfectly, and you may decide to toggle this off.

Eurogamer Newscast: PlayStation's March State of Play digested.

"Please note that results may vary depending on the TV you're using and game you're playing," PlayStation exec Hideaki Nishino wrote in a PlayStation blog post. "As we get closer to the feature's release, we'll share more details, including some of the games that will enable VRR support through a game patch."

1
Here's how the PS5's VRR options will look.

A fresh system update today also brings various features which have been available for around a month to PlayStation software beta testers.

All PS5 owners will now be able to create open/closed parties, while US and UK account owners can try Voice Commands to control their console desktop and media using a microphone.

A refreshed PlayStation mobile app will see the option for open/closed parties there too, while the Remote Play app gets a dark mode.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

More about PlayStation 5

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Gran Turismo 7 fan creates credit-farming exploit

Following update which increased currency grind.

143

CD Projekt confirms new The Witcher game in development

"A new saga for the franchise."

129

PlayStation buying Jade Raymond's Haven Studios

Building console exclusive new Sony IP.

90

Nintendo Switch finally has folders

File in.

57

Xbox Sonic the Hedgehog giveaway includes furry controllers

Not sure what all the fuzz is about.

42

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

3

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (8)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store