Warzone's Rebirth Island is getting a "facelift" next week

But what, exactly, is changing is a secret for now.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 19 March 2022

Call of Duty: Warzone's Rebirth Island is getting a "facelift" next week.

Whilst Raven Software was taciturn on the details - confirmation of the facelift was the full extent of its recent social media tease, along with the words "Reloaded and Reinforced" - sleuthy fans have already put the accompanying image under the magnifying glass.

As spotted by NME, the biggest change seems to be that the security area has been switched to a stronghold, and a couple of new ships have dropped anchor at the docks.

Those hoping to see the demolition of the sniper tower in Living Quarters may be disappointed, though - that still appears to be present on the image. Check it out yourself below:

ICYMI, it's finally be confirmed - yes, officially - that Activision is bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile devices.

In a short blog post shared last week, the publisher wrote: "We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go".

The company then highlighted the many roles currently waiting to be filled on its "growing, award-winning team of mobile veterans and emerging talent".

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Call of Duty: Warzone

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Discounted GTA5 for PS5 unavailable via PlayStation webstore

Users question why you have to buy from console.

54

Ubisoft drops Tom Clancy's name from XDefiant

It's a splinter cell.

33

Stalker 2 on hold, Ukraine-based developer confirms

UPDATE: Kyiv-based studio appears to have re-named game.

26

Battlefield 2042's delayed scoreboard UI refresh update arrives tomorrow

With compensation bundle for Season One delay.

20

Warren Spector's OtherSide studio hasn't worked on System Shock 3 since 2019

"There's not much clarification I can give you."

19

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store