Frostpunk 2 developer denies Steam release date leak

"Liars shall be punished."

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 17 March 2022

The developer of Frostpunk 2, 11bit Studios, has disputed a leak of the game's release date.

As reported by TechRaptor earlier this week, a number of game release dates were seemingly leaked via Steam API, including Frostpunk 2, Kerbal Space Program 2, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.

Steam requires developers to set a secret release date for their game's Steam page, even if this isn't actually shown to the public. As such, they may not be accurate.

Indeed, 11bit Studios is claiming the leak is incorrect.

"As we heard today, information about the #Frostpunk2 launch date leaked into the public space. We assure you that any pieces of information that aren't coming straight from the Administration offices are false," the studio tweeted.

"Thank you for your attention. Liars shall be punished."

It seems the release dates are little more than a formality, offering a rough estimate of a potential date that's by no means set in stone.

Valve also does not allow developers to amend a release date once within 10 days of that date.

Many of the dates are either clearly incorrect (Kerbal Space Program 2 is listed as December 2021, which has been and gone) or well in advance (Frostpunk 2, for instance, is set for 2024).

The other developers in the list are yet to publicly acknowledge the leak.

Frostpunk 2 was announced in August last year, set 30 years after the events of the first game.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

