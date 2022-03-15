Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC now available to pre-load

You can now download the first batch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC ahead of its arrival this Friday.

This applies to people who have access to the premium Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier, who will get the extra DLC courses as part of their pricier subscription.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass was announced last month and is alternatively available to buy as a one-off £22.49 purchase.

48 extra tracks will be slotted into the racer over the next 18 months, in six waves of eight tracks each through until the end of 2023.

If you?re a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member, you can already download the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ? Booster Course Pass at no additional cost now and be ready to play at launch this Friday!



Download now: https://t.co/0TTXv9Fw91 pic.twitter.com/t1GcfQ0uHi — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 15, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

This first wave will add the Golden Dash Cup, containing Paris Promenade from mobile game Mario Kart Tour, Toad Circuit from Mario Kart 7, Choco Mountain from Mario Kart 64 and Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii.

It will also add the Lucky Cat Cup, including Mario Kart Tour's Tokyo Blur and Ninja Hideaway, plus Mario Kart DS' Shroom Ridge and Mario Kart: Super Circuit's Sky Garden.

In a nice touch, the new courses will be playable online with friends even if you don't own them yourself.