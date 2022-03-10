Ubisoft opens Insider Programme for Skull & Bones

On sail soon?

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 10 March 2022

Ubisoft has opened its Insider Programme for pirate multiplayer game Skull & Bones.

The Insider Programme allows specially selected players to get a glimpse of an early build of the game to give "real data and feedback".

Only those who are "dedicated to testing work in progress versions of our game" will be selected, but you can apply yourself to take part.

The application states that "ideal candidates are Skull & Bones fans with a keen interest in game development, with plenty of time to allocate to testing and reporting issues, bugs or just general feedback".

Just last month, Ubisoft said it was "very happy" with progress on the game. Testing the game in the Insider Programme shows we're certainly - finally - getting closer to a release.

Skull & Bones was first revealed at E3 2017 where it handled similarly to the ship battles in Assassin's Creed: Black Flag, but it has been in development limbo since.

Reports in July 2020 suggested the game was extensively reworked to include live service elements. It seems it won't be long until we find out more concrete information.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

