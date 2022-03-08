Amazon Games' MMO Lost Ark passes 20m players

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 8 March 2022

Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG have announced that Lost Ark has now exceeded 20 million global users.

"Overall, the excitement surrounding Lost Ark from around the world is quickly gaining steam, as evidenced by the growing number of global players", said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games.

"Together with Smilegate, we are committed to supporting the growing community with a robust roadmap of updates in the years to come."

The free-to-play MMO ARPG had an incredible launch last month. In the first three days alone, more than 4.7 million players joined the Lost Ark community.

It was during these three days that Lost Ark saw a peak of 1.32 million concurrent players. This made it Steam's second-biggest concurrently played game ever, with only PUBG ahead of it.

This is not to say that Lost Ark hasn't had its problems, however. The ARPG became so popular that many found themselves stuck in long server queues, and ultimately unable to access the game.

This led to Amazon Games creating a new server - Europe West - to ease congestion. However, even with this new server, Lost Ark's Europe Central region "continues to be filled to the brim" which as a result has led to "player queues and some instability in the region".

And, according to Amazon Games franchise leader Soomin Park, adding in more servers will not help to ease the game's congestion. This is because Lost Ark has a "limit to how many peak concurrent players it can support in any one universe, or region".

