PlayStation quietly pulls Gran Turismo 7 from sale in Russia

"Release date pending confirmation."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 4 March 2022

Sony has quietly pulled PlayStation's new blockbuster racing game Gran Turismo 7 from sale in Russia.

GT7 launched today worldwide, though is currently unavailable to purchase via the Russian PlayStation Store. Eurogamer understands the decision not to sell the game in Russia was made by PlayStation last night.

Sony is yet to formally announce the game's removal from sale, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment today. Ahead of GT7's release, PlayStation did not respond to repeated requests for comment from Eurogamer this week on GT7's status in the country.

1
GT7 is unavailable to buy from the Russian PlayStation Store.

GT7's Russia store page now displays the text: "Release date pending confirmation."

The move comes after pressure from Ukraine itself for PlayStation and Xbox to stop supporting Russian markets. GT7 is the first major release from either platform holder since Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine began.

Sony's film distribution arm previously announced it would pause cinema releases in Russia, including the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off Morbius, due on 24th March.

Yesterday, Cyberpunk and The Witcher developer CD Projekt said it would block all purchases made from Russia and its ally Belarus via its PC games store GOG.com - making it the first store owner to do so.

Eurogamer has asked PlayStation, Nintendo, Valve and Xbox whether it plans to do similar with their storefronts.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Gran Turismo 7

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Here's all that was revealed in the Gran Turismo 7 State of Play

Music Rally! Haptic feedback! Improved customisation!

71

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is adding 48 newly remastered classic courses as paid DLC

First eight tracks arriving this March.

66

GTA6 "active development" now "well underway", Rockstar says

Vice to know.

57

Gran Turismo 7 is set to get some groundbreaking AI

Introducing Gran Turismo Sophy.

54

Gran Turismo developer teasing "breakthrough" collaboration with Sony AI

Full details coming Wednesday.

47

You may also enjoy...

Forza Horizon 5 best cars: Our best drift, dirt, S2 class, S1 class, A class and cross country car recommendations

Your vehicles of choice for single-player and multiplayer.

2

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

28

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

84

Feature | The big Gran Turismo 7 interview

How Kazunori Yamauchi wants to preserve 150 years of car culture in a single game.

64

Chocobo Racing is about to get an unlikely sequel

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. .

2

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store