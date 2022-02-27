Here's what's new in Pokémon Legends: Arceus' new free update

And it's out now!

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 27 February 2022

Surprise! A free content update is out now for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

"Get ready for massive mass outbreaks and even more fun in the Hisui region!" teases the video description on YouTube, before confirming that Daybreak Ver. 1.1.0 is available right now at no extra cost.

Here's the reveal trailer, just for you:

"In the Daybreak update, you will begin investigating mysterious mass outbreaks of Pokémon that are popping up all over the Hisui region," Nintendo explains as part of today's Pokémon Presents stream. "You'll also have a chance to battle powerful opponents - like Legendary Pokémon and wardens - adding yet more options to your Pokémon battle experience.​"

We'll also get to try out a tricky new challenge called Eternal Battle Reverie, too.​

"When you go to sleep in your quarters, you can meet Arceus in your dreams and try your hand at a challenge of strength. Your opponents include lots of incredibly strong Pokémon. At times, you'll battle in inconceivable situations like facing multiple Legendary Pokémon at once. Hone your Pokémon battle skills and see how long of a win streak you can earn in this new challenge.​"

We can also expect "all sorts of people" to visit the photography studio in Jubilife Village, and, in celebration of Pokémon Day, if you enter the password ARCEUSADVENTURE in the mystery gifts menu before 4 pm UK time (8 am PST) on 31st March, you'll unlock 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls, and 30 Jet Balls.

Don't forget that you'll have to have seen the game's end credits in order to access the Daybreak content, and to play the Eternal Battle Reverie, you'll have to have completed all missions.

The same Pokémon Presents presentation also revealed that Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are coming to Switch later this year. An "all-new entry in the Pokémon series", Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will release worldwide in "late 2022" on Switch.

We also got a peek at three as yet unnamed Gen 9 Pokémon - a grass type, a fire type, and a water type, all of which are very cute - and some stunning landscapes.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Pokémon Legends Arceus

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Bandai Namco apologises for Elden Ring performance issues

Promises patches, suggests updating graphics card drivers.

114

Elden Ring receives "mixed" rating from Steam users, as PC performance backlash begins

Tarnished.

43

Fallout New Vegas 2 reportedly in "very early" discussions at Microsoft and Obsidian

"A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work."

39

Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster opera scene will have real singing

UPDATE: Uematsu explains why singing was added.

16

The challenge of From Software games is part of the studio's "identity", says Hidetaka Miyazaki

"Hardship is what gives meaning to the experience."

15

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

3

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store