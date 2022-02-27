Here's what's new in Pokémon Legends: Arceus' new free update

Surprise! A free content update is out now for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

"Get ready for massive mass outbreaks and even more fun in the Hisui region!" teases the video description on YouTube, before confirming that Daybreak Ver. 1.1.0 is available right now at no extra cost.

Here's the reveal trailer, just for you:

"In the Daybreak update, you will begin investigating mysterious mass outbreaks of Pokémon that are popping up all over the Hisui region," Nintendo explains as part of today's Pokémon Presents stream. "You'll also have a chance to battle powerful opponents - like Legendary Pokémon and wardens - adding yet more options to your Pokémon battle experience.​"

We'll also get to try out a tricky new challenge called Eternal Battle Reverie, too.​

"When you go to sleep in your quarters, you can meet Arceus in your dreams and try your hand at a challenge of strength. Your opponents include lots of incredibly strong Pokémon. At times, you'll battle in inconceivable situations like facing multiple Legendary Pokémon at once. Hone your Pokémon battle skills and see how long of a win streak you can earn in this new challenge.​"

We can also expect "all sorts of people" to visit the photography studio in Jubilife Village, and, in celebration of Pokémon Day, if you enter the password ARCEUSADVENTURE in the mystery gifts menu before 4 pm UK time (8 am PST) on 31st March, you'll unlock 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls, and 30 Jet Balls.

Don't forget that you'll have to have seen the game's end credits in order to access the Daybreak content, and to play the Eternal Battle Reverie, you'll have to have completed all missions.

The same Pokémon Presents presentation also revealed that Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are coming to Switch later this year. An "all-new entry in the Pokémon series", Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will release worldwide in "late 2022" on Switch.

We also got a peek at three as yet unnamed Gen 9 Pokémon - a grass type, a fire type, and a water type, all of which are very cute - and some stunning landscapes.