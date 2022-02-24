Fallout New Vegas 2 reportedly in "very early" discussions at Microsoft and Obsidian

It's been (sorry to do this to you) 12 years since the launch of Obsidian Entertainment's much-loved post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout: New Vegas, yet hope for a follow-up still lingers among fans. And now, if a new report proves true, there may be a glimmer of hope on the horizon, with "very early" discussions for a sequel said to be taking place between Microsoft and Obsidian.

That's according to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb who, speaking in the latest episode of his Giantbomb show Grubbsnax (as spotted and transcribed by VGC), revealed, "This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and these words are 'Obsidian' and 'New Vegas 2'". Grubb added, "A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work and there's a lot of interest to make it happen."

New Vegas fans might, however, want to rein their excitement in just a little. Grubb noted that any such project would be "years and years away [but] there's at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality."

There is, of course, a very good reason why Fallout fans have long hoped to see Obsidian Entertainment revisit Bethesda's Fallout series, be that in a New Vegas sequel or otherwise. Not only was New Vegas widely celebrated on its initial release (it earned a good old-fashioned Eurogamer 9/10 back in the day), it's now regarded as an all-time RPG classic - even earning a place Eurogamer's Games of the Decade list in 2019.

"New Vegas doesn't give you an easy answer to solving all the Mojave's problems," Emma Kent wrote. "No outcome is perfect, and it's more a matter of deciding your own priorities and what you're personally willing to sacrifice. I gave up small-town freedom for big government - complete with taxes, corruption and inefficiency - all in the name of stability and order. New Vegas ends up telling you a little about yourself."