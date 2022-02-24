Fallout New Vegas 2 reportedly in "very early" discussions at Microsoft and Obsidian

"A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 24 February 2022

It's been (sorry to do this to you) 12 years since the launch of Obsidian Entertainment's much-loved post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout: New Vegas, yet hope for a follow-up still lingers among fans. And now, if a new report proves true, there may be a glimmer of hope on the horizon, with "very early" discussions for a sequel said to be taking place between Microsoft and Obsidian.

That's according to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb who, speaking in the latest episode of his Giantbomb show Grubbsnax (as spotted and transcribed by VGC), revealed, "This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and these words are 'Obsidian' and 'New Vegas 2'". Grubb added, "A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work and there's a lot of interest to make it happen."

New Vegas fans might, however, want to rein their excitement in just a little. Grubb noted that any such project would be "years and years away [but] there's at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality."

Let's Play Fallout: New Vegas - Late to the Party.

There is, of course, a very good reason why Fallout fans have long hoped to see Obsidian Entertainment revisit Bethesda's Fallout series, be that in a New Vegas sequel or otherwise. Not only was New Vegas widely celebrated on its initial release (it earned a good old-fashioned Eurogamer 9/10 back in the day), it's now regarded as an all-time RPG classic - even earning a place Eurogamer's Games of the Decade list in 2019.

"New Vegas doesn't give you an easy answer to solving all the Mojave's problems," Emma Kent wrote. "No outcome is perfect, and it's more a matter of deciding your own priorities and what you're personally willing to sacrifice. I gave up small-town freedom for big government - complete with taxes, corruption and inefficiency - all in the name of stability and order. New Vegas ends up telling you a little about yourself."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about Fallout: New Vegas

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Star Citizen improving character eyeball wetness

As funding nears $440m.

89

Lost Ark won't increase Europe Central server capacity

UPDATE: Amazon Games responds.

29

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen off to a great start on Steam

Player numbers highest since Steam launch.

24

What would an accessible Souls game look like?

Accessibility consultant SightlessKombat explains.

22

BioWare says next Dragon Age still "right in the middle" of production phase

As executive producer Christian Dailey departs.

19

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

3

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store