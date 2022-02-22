Bethesda PC launcher shutting down

But you can migrate your library and wallet to Steam.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 22 February 2022

Elder Scrolls and Fallout maker Bethesda is retiring its PC launcher in May.

Beginning in April, you'll be able to migrate your library of games and outstanding wallet funds to Steam instead.

"Many games" will also have their saves migrated, though not all. Some will require manual transfers. More information will be published next month, Bethesda said, when the migration process becomes available.

For now, Bethesda has answered a few questions on how this will all work via an FAQ page, which states that any games in your Bethesda.net library will be made available to you free via Steam.

Bethesda expects "almost all save progress to be transferable automatically or manually with the exception of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which currently is unable to transfer".

In-game currency balances, such as Atoms and Crowns, will be moved.

But you can't request these are moved to another platform, Bethesda said.

Your existing Bethesda login will continue to be used within Bethesda games to access other items tied to your account like mods and skins.

There's no firm date yet for when the Bethesda launcher will go dark - other than sometime in May.

Bethesda's next big game launch is Starfield, which arrives for PC and Xbox Series X/S this November. Earlier this month, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said he wanted Starfield to be played by more people than Skyrim, despite the fact it will not launch for PlayStation.

