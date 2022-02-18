Nintendo was waiting for Wii U 10th anniversary before shutting eShop, report claims

Suggestion of full closure in coming years.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 18 February 2022

Nintendo has been ready to close the Wii U eShop for years, but was waiting for the console's upcoming 10th anniversary to pass.

That's according to a new report published by Nintendo Life, which cites a former Nintendo of America employee speaking anonymously on the inner workings of the company.

Earlier this week, Nintendo upset the internet when it announced it would remove the ability to purchase digital 3DS and Wii U games from March next year. (Wii U turns 10 years old this November.)

Eurogamer Newscast: Nintendo's Wii U and 3DS shutdown discussed.

"Nintendo knows it has to support a product for a minimum of 10 years or they risk some class action," the ex-Nintendo employee said, adding that the decision not to support Wii U long-term was made long ago.

"Internally, [Nintendo] has been waiting for that day since 2014 based on sales... Nintendo looks at the first two years as the indicator of when to start packing it in with a console."

It's worth comparing the Wii U to Nintendo's hugely-successful 3DS handheld. Originally launched in 2011, the handheld's eShop will have lasted a year longer than Wii U when both have purchasing switched off next March.

Lifetime sales of the 3DS sit above 75.7m, compared to the Wii U's 13.5m.

Nintendo has said the Wii U and 3DS eShops will continue to allow game owners to redownload existing purchases for "the foreseeable future", but the employee suggests this functionality may also be lost soon.

"They will give notice in 2023 that the server will be shut down after a time..." the ex-employee predicted. "People will 100 percent lose their games if something happens to their Wii U or the drive they have their games on."

Nintendo did not issue a new comment to Nintendo Life for its report.

Last night, the Video Game History Foundation offered its view on the changes to the 3DS and Wii U eShops. "We understand the business reality that went into this decision," the group wrote, "What we don't understand is what path Nintendo expects fans to take, should they wish to play these games in the future."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Nintendo 3DS

Wii U

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

EA blames Halo Infinite for Battlefield 2042's woes

Steaktacular.

89

PlatinumGames says NFTs have "no positive impact on creators or users in any sense"

"If it smells like money, Konami's going to be there in a heartbeat!".

87

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 bugs being investigated, CD Projekt says

Including discs not launching on PS4.

73

Metro Exodus has now sold 6m copies

"Strong back catalogue performance... exceeded management's expectations."

36

Ubisoft discusses idea of potential buyout

"We have high-value assets."

17

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store