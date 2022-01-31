PlayStation State of Play announced for this week

With focus on Gran Turismo 7. 

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 31 January 2022

Sony has announced its first State of Play broadcast of 2022 - for this Wednesday, 2nd February at 10pm UK time.

The show will focus specifically on Gran Turismo 7, due for PS4 and PS5 on 4th March. Expect 30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details this week.

The long-awaited Gran Turismo 7 will include 420 car models and 90 tracks, we found out last month, as Sony has started to crank its marketing machine into gear.

We've also recently got a good look at classic circuit Deep Forest, which sounds a bit like a Mario Kart track, and the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

There's no official word on any other games turning up - we'll have to wait and see.

As ever, Eurogamer will cover any announcements as they happen.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Gran Turismo 7

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Homophobic players upset at LGBT+ toggle in arcade racer Buck Up And Drive

"Cope."

111

Mario Kart 9 in active development, industry consultant says

And comes with a "new twist".

82

Microsoft scraps Forza Street

Spring shutdown.

64

Reigning F1 champ crashes out of the lead of the year's biggest virtual race

Max power.

39

PS5 exclusive Destruction AllStars looks like it may go free-to-play

Refuelled.

24

You may also enjoy...

Forza Horizon 5 best cars: Our best drift, dirt, S2 class, S1 class, A class and cross country car recommendations

Your vehicles of choice for single-player and multiplayer.

2

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

29

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

91

Feature | The big Gran Turismo 7 interview

How Kazunori Yamauchi wants to preserve 150 years of car culture in a single game.

67

Chocobo Racing is about to get an unlikely sequel

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. .

2

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store