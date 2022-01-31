PlayStation State of Play announced for this week

Sony has announced its first State of Play broadcast of 2022 - for this Wednesday, 2nd February at 10pm UK time.

The show will focus specifically on Gran Turismo 7, due for PS4 and PS5 on 4th March. Expect 30 minutes of new PS5 footage and gameplay details this week.

The long-awaited Gran Turismo 7 will include 420 car models and 90 tracks, we found out last month, as Sony has started to crank its marketing machine into gear.

We've also recently got a good look at classic circuit Deep Forest, which sounds a bit like a Mario Kart track, and the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

There's no official word on any other games turning up - we'll have to wait and see.

As ever, Eurogamer will cover any announcements as they happen.

Gran Turismo 7 takes center stage in an all-new State of Play, arriving Wednesday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/Yo0Iq8udFH pic.twitter.com/F3ASOpmpeQ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2022