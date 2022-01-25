No plans for Star Wars Battlefront 3, as DICE focuses fully on Battlefield - report

You know it to be true. 

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 25 January 2022

Don't expect Battlefield studio DICE to make a third entry in the Star Wars Battlefront series.

That's according to a new Venturebeat report, which has dug further into this afternoon's flurry of Star Wars details.

Star Wars Battlefront was notably absent amongst announcements of a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel from developer Respawn, a new first-person shooter also from Respawn, and a new strategy game from Bit Reactor... and also Respawn.

Venturebeat reports that EA's Star Wars output has now been "siloed" at Respawn - which will also continue to work on its popular battle royale Apex Legends. (And no, there's no word of a Titanfall 3.)

DICE, meanwhile, will focus solely on righting the wobbly-looking Battlefield ship, following the shaky launch of Battlefield 2042. (A separate report this week suggested EA was considering releasing part of that game for free to tempt more players onboard.)

There are no other new Star Wars projects active at EA outside of the three being worked on by Respawn, Venturebeat's report concludes. Other EA studios are busy working on Dead Space (EA Motive), Dragon Age and Mass Effect (BioWare).

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 arrived back in 2017 with an enjoyable campaign, although its release was vastly overshadowed by the saga of its loot boxes - which were dramatically disabled on the day before release following ferocious pre-launch feedback.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (DICE)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has a release date

May the force be with April 5th.

52

Mass Effect 3's Happy Ending fan mod now available for Legendary Edition

Thane you very much.

51

Watch Dogs Legion will no longer be updated

Previous multiplayer seasons will repeat.

47

Days Gone director pitched open-world Resistance

Syphon Filter reboot also discussed.

33

Dragon Age 4 won't launch in 2022, reports suggest

Scale down expectations.

18

You may also enjoy...

Digital Foundry | GTA Definitive Edition: Vice City and San Andreas add to the disappointment

And the new patches do not address fundamental problems.

69

Halo Infinite Killing Spree: How to get a Killing Spree in Halo Infinite

Hammer time.

GTA Online teases "exciting new adventure", 20th anniversary tie-ins for later this year

Alongside other additions and improvements.

12

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

38

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store