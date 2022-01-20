You can now make your own Playdate games in a web browser

Pulp fiction.

News by Matthew Reynolds, Managing Editor
Updated on 20 January 2022

Playdate's Pulp, a creation tool allowing you to make your own games for the upcoming handheld with a crank, is now available in open beta.

The software, which is free to use, allows players to create and test games in a web browser before exporting them to use on a Playdate when it launches later this year.

If you're familiar with game making tools, it's similar to (and inspired by) Bitsy, allowing you to make room-based games without any programming knowledge, and comes complete with a pixel graphics editor, animation tools, a sound sequencer and the ability to create your own fonts. Essentially - everything you should need to make a game.

playdate_pulp

I found it pretty easy to get something up and running quickly - albeit something very simple! - and for those who are more experienced with game making, supports code with its own PulpScript scripting language.

As well as Pulp, Playdate creators Panic also said a full SDK for "more advanced game coding" is due to be released very soon - and will also be free for anyone to use.

Originally intended to launch last year, Playdate was delayed due to a "surprise battery issue", and is now set to launch from early 2022 onwards, based on your place in the pre-order queue.

If you want to know more about Playdate, we went hands on with the handheld and a small handful of games last year: "What it comes back to with the Playdate is charm, and there are buckets of it here, in the console and in the few games I've played so far."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Matthew Reynolds

Matthew Reynolds

Managing Editor  |  Crazyreyn

Matthew edits guides and other helpful things at Eurogamer.net. When not doing that, he's out and about playing Pokémon Go or continuing to amass his amiibo collection.

Related

Everything in last night's PlayStation State of Play

Star Ocean! Death's Door! And even more Bugsnax.

63

The Banner Saga developer reportedly working on Xbox exclusive

Flagged up.

11

There's a new game for Wii U

Tab still running.

11

The wonderful A Short Hike steps forth onto PlayStation and Xbox next week

Move along.

9

The intriguing-looking Exo One finally arrives next week

Ready to ship.

7

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Moncage review - a simply beautiful story-puzzler

It's hip to be square.

30

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Essential | Inscryption review: a wonderful nightmare, and a vividly memorable game of cards

Bloody hell.

23

Review | Bonfire Peaks review - we'll burn it down together

Boxing clever.

5

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store