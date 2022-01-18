Microsoft to review its sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies

Includes allegations against Bill Gates.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 18 January 2022

Microsoft will review the effectiveness of its sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies and practices.

This will include a review into allegations against senior leaders, including Bill Gates who stepped down from the Microsoft Board in 2020.

A thorough and transparent report is expected in the spring of 2022 for employees, shareholders and the public.

Eurogamer Newscast Special: Xbox buying Activision Blizzard.

The news of the review was released last week, but the timing is intriguing in the wake of Microsoft's $70bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which is embroiled in an ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit.

The review is in response to an advisory shareholder resolution during the 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting and will be carried out by law firm Arent Fox, as shared in a document from Microsoft.

"Our culture remains our number one priority and the entire Board appreciates the critical importance of a safe and inclusive environment for all Microsoft employees," said Satya Nadella, Microsoft's Chairman and CEO.

"We're committed not just to reviewing the report but learning from the assessment so we can continue to improve the experiences of our employees. I embrace this comprehensive review as an opportunity to continue to get better".

The review will include an analysis of policies, practices and commitments to create a safe, inclusive work environment; a summary of sexual harassment investigations since 2019 as well as data on the number of cases and their resolution; and the steps taken to hold employees accountable for sexual harassment and/or gender discrimination.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (23)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Microsoft buying Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $70bn

WOW.

682

Gaming YouTubers have had their likenesses stolen and sold as NFTs

Alanah Pearce, James Stephanie Sterling and Caddicarus have so far been victims.

126

Xbox Game Pass now has over 25 million subscribers

Activision Blizzard acquisition will no doubt boost subscribers further.

89

Sony renews legendary Psygnosis logo trademark

Owl be damned.

60

Troy Baker-backed NFT firm admits using voice lines taken from another service without permission

"We are extremely sorry about this."

48

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

67

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (23)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store