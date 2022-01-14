Deep Rock Galactic doubles player count to 10m

After less than two weeks on PlayStation Plus.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 14 January 2022

Co-op sci-fi mining shooter Deep Rock Galactic has trumpeted a new player milestone of 10 million users, following its successful rollout via PlayStation Plus on PS4 and PS5.

That means the game has more than doubled its userbase since 4th January, after previously being available since May 2020 on PC and Xbox One.

The game's PlayStation launch includes a free battle pass, offering new rewards for online multiplayer.

Soren Lundgaard, boss of Deep Rock Galactic's 40-person development team, said the studio had been blown away by the success.

"The server list is absolutely packed with new players, and many players have been reaching out to us directly to tell us how much they love the game," Lundgaard said. "We are receiving a lot of suggestions, feedback, and help tracking down bugs and issues.

"The way Deep Rock Galactic has always been developed is directly with the community. We are a small team, undertaking a huge console launch so it is amazing to have the community working with us every step of the way, and we can't wait to show off what we are going to give back to them in Season 02 this spring!"

Deep Rock Galactic is the latest success story after arriving on PlayStation via its Plus subscription. Previous hits to launch via Plus include Rocket League and Fall Guys - the latter of which is still not available on other consoles.

This week, whispers grew of a long-awaited refresh to Sony's subscription offerings - as payment cards for its PS Now streaming service were pulled from UK shops. Last summer, Eurogamer first reported word that Sony was considering a higher tier of PlayStation Plus which would include other bits and pieces - potentially including anime service Crunchyroll.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

