Weird West delayed into March 2022

Arkane Studios co-founder's next game.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 23 December 2021

Weird West, the new Devolver Digital-published game from Arkane Studios co-founder Raphaël Colantonio, has been delayed until 31st March 2022.

Due out on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, it was originally given a January release date but that's been delayed to iron out remaining issues.

Colantonio explains further in a new video.

"Weird West is an impressively deep mix of action RPG and immersive sim which has the potential to deliver incredibly unique experiences, but also comes with a set of variables that can lead to unintended consequences," reads a Steam post accompanying the video.

"That's why we want to take some and launch the game on March 31, 2022. This will give us time to iron out some of the bothersome issues and accidental deadends, before delivering an experience you, the community, expect."

Colantonio directed Arkane's Dishonoured and Prey before setting up WolfEye Studios, the developer behind Weird West.

It's set to be a dark fantasy take on the Wild West, mixing lawmen, gunslingers and fantastical creatures.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Weird West

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Forspoken developer raises eyebrows for describing game's Black protagonist as having "hip-hoppy" walk

And for furthering stereotypes.

80

PS Plus owners of Final Fantasy 7 Remake get free PS5 upgrade this week

It's all in the cloud.

69

Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster due February 2022

Still under Locke and key.

27

PC gamers are already modding Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Modgar.

22

Cyberpunk 2077 developer settles disgruntled investors for just $1.85m

Woah.

17

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

39

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store