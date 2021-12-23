Weird West delayed into March 2022

Weird West, the new Devolver Digital-published game from Arkane Studios co-founder Raphaël Colantonio, has been delayed until 31st March 2022.

Due out on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, it was originally given a January release date but that's been delayed to iron out remaining issues.

Colantonio explains further in a new video.

"Weird West is an impressively deep mix of action RPG and immersive sim which has the potential to deliver incredibly unique experiences, but also comes with a set of variables that can lead to unintended consequences," reads a Steam post accompanying the video.

"That's why we want to take some and launch the game on March 31, 2022. This will give us time to iron out some of the bothersome issues and accidental deadends, before delivering an experience you, the community, expect."

Colantonio directed Arkane's Dishonoured and Prey before setting up WolfEye Studios, the developer behind Weird West.

It's set to be a dark fantasy take on the Wild West, mixing lawmen, gunslingers and fantastical creatures.