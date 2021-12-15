Myth of Empires studio sues Ark developer after Steam removal

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 15 December 2021

Last week, Myth of Empires was booted off Steam after allegations it had copied source code from Ark: Survival Evolved.

Now, it has emerged the studio behind Myth of Empires has launched legal proceedings aimed at getting its strategy game back on sale.

A lawsuit filed with the US District Court of California shows Myth of Empires developer Angela Game is seeking a jury trial to decide it did not infringe copyright or steal trade secrets, with both Ark developer Snail Games and publisher Wildcard named as defendants (thanks, MMOFallout). It is also seeking damages.

The lawsuit text states Snail Games and Wildcard petitioned Valve to remove Myth of Empires from Steam in a letter sent earlier in December. This letter purportedly states Myth of Empires was "built by: (1) stealing the Ark Survival Evolved source code and (2) using the stolen source code as the gameplay foundation for Myth of Empires".

Both of these claims are "false", Myth's developer says, while the evidence provided to Valve "misleadingly presents, out of order, an extremely small set of 'names' that exist in Myth of Empires source code and omits software code that actually drives the operation of Myth of Empires including the 'gameplay mechanics' referred to".

In a previous statement to players, Angela Game called on fans to "cease the excessive behaviours against rumoured parties", after angry Myth of Empires fans began bombarding Wildcard with threats.

"We still have faith that we will be able to resolve this situation in a timely matter [sic] and make the game available to everyone again," the studio wrote.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

