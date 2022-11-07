Ark: Survival Evolved gets new story this winter featuring David Tennant

Ark: Survival Evolved will receive new content expanding the game's story, featuring a couple of famous faces.

The content will focus on the characters Sir Edmund Rockwell and Helena Walker.

In part two of the game's Genesis expansion, Rockwell is voiced by David Tennant (everyone's favourite Doctor in Doctor Who) and Walker is voiced by Madeleine Madden (known for playing Egwene al'Vere in The Wheel of Time). Both actors will reprise their roles for the new content.

Watch on YouTube Ark: Survival Evolved expanded story content teaser.

Developer Studio Wildcard has not announced many details about the update, but has stated it will include "new story cutscenes to introduce and conclude each ARK map" and voiceover by Tennant and Madden for in-game files which can be found by the player.

A TV show based on the game called Ark: The Animated Series was announced back in 2020 and is set to star Tennant and Madden along with other big names including Vin Diesel, Malcolm McDougall and Gerard Butler.

The update is currently planned for December and will be available on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.