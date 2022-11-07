If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ark: Survival Evolved gets new story this winter featuring David Tennant

Regeneration game.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on
ARK: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved will receive new content expanding the game's story, featuring a couple of famous faces.

The content will focus on the characters Sir Edmund Rockwell and Helena Walker.

In part two of the game's Genesis expansion, Rockwell is voiced by David Tennant (everyone's favourite Doctor in Doctor Who) and Walker is voiced by Madeleine Madden (known for playing Egwene al'Vere in The Wheel of Time). Both actors will reprise their roles for the new content.

Watch on YouTube
Ark: Survival Evolved expanded story content teaser.

Developer Studio Wildcard has not announced many details about the update, but has stated it will include "new story cutscenes to introduce and conclude each ARK map" and voiceover by Tennant and Madden for in-game files which can be found by the player.

A TV show based on the game called Ark: The Animated Series was announced back in 2020 and is set to star Tennant and Madden along with other big names including Vin Diesel, Malcolm McDougall and Gerard Butler.

The update is currently planned for December and will be available on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Reporter Intern

Liv is Eurogamer's reporter intern. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch