Here's a first look at gameplay for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got a fresh airing tonight at The Game Awards, where we got a first glimpse at gameplay as the team took on The Flash and Brainiac.

The trailer ends with the game's "2022" release window - which hasn't changed. This means it is still slated to turn up in the same year as Gotham Knights, the next game from Arkham Oranges studio Warner Bros. Montreal.

The setup is Amanda Waller has stuck bombs in the heads of the team members, forcing them on a mission to kill the Justice League, as the name of the game suggests. In return, the Suicide Squad members will receive a full pardon.