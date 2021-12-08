Halo weapons added to Destiny 2 in Bungie 30th anniversary event

Bungie is celebrating its 30th anniversary with Destiny 2 content, including Halo-themed weapons.

The Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack includes a new six-person raid where players travel to the realm of the Nine to play a game of dares.

Completing a dare offers access to a hoard of treasures that celebrate 30 years of Bungie titles.

The dares are set by Xûr and a new companion known only as Starhorse - literally a horse made of stars.

The treasure includes the Myth Claymore (based on Myth), a Marathon armour ornament set (based on Marathon), and iconic weapons from Halo like the Magnum, Battle Rifle and Energy Sword.

Bungie, of course, were the original designers of the Halo series until it was bought by Microsoft, leaving the developer free to create Destiny.

More information on the anniversary content is listed in an Xbox Wire blog post.

In addition, the anniversary pack can be purchased as a bundle with the forthcoming expansion The Witch Queen.

More information on The Witch Queen is set to be shown at The Game Awards this week with a new trailer.