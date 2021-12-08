Halo weapons added to Destiny 2 in Bungie 30th anniversary event

Plus new Witch Queen trailer set for The Game Awards.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 8 December 2021

Bungie is celebrating its 30th anniversary with Destiny 2 content, including Halo-themed weapons.

The Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack includes a new six-person raid where players travel to the realm of the Nine to play a game of dares.

Completing a dare offers access to a hoard of treasures that celebrate 30 years of Bungie titles.

The dares are set by Xûr and a new companion known only as Starhorse - literally a horse made of stars.

The treasure includes the Myth Claymore (based on Myth), a Marathon armour ornament set (based on Marathon), and iconic weapons from Halo like the Magnum, Battle Rifle and Energy Sword.

Bungie, of course, were the original designers of the Halo series until it was bought by Microsoft, leaving the developer free to create Destiny.

More information on the anniversary content is listed in an Xbox Wire blog post.

In addition, the anniversary pack can be purchased as a bundle with the forthcoming expansion The Witch Queen.

More information on The Witch Queen is set to be shown at The Game Awards this week with a new trailer.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Destiny 2

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Halo Infinite doesn't let you replay campaign missions

UPDATE: It is "being worked on", 343 says.

92

Next BioShock's setting and time period detailed in new report

One to keep your Ryan.

56

343 apologises for lack of Halo Infinite campaign pre-load as fans face minimum 30GB download tonight

Status report.

48

Serious Sam 4 out now on consoles

Plus it's on Xbox Game Pass.

30

Fortnite's island-flipping finale gives glimpse at new Chapter 3 map

The Rock's character unmasked, and Spider-Man now hinted.

15

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

54

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store