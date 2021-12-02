Sony is sending out invites for the chance to buy a PS5

For the players. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 2 December 2021

With the launch of the PlayStation Direct store across Europe in November, Sony hinted at the sale of PlayStation 5 consoles directly to consumers, although none had materialised at the time.

Now, PlayStation users in the UK have been receiving email invitations from Sony giving them exclusive access to the opportunity to purchase a PS5.

The email gives lucky recipients a unique link to access the sale along with other PlayStation users.

According to the email, users were selected "based on previous interests and PlayStation activities", though it's unclear what activities qualify. It's worth noting I received the invitation despite the fact I already own a PS5 (which I suppose does show interest in the console).

1

The FAQs clarify that invitees have the chance to purchase the maximum of one PS5, three white, two red, and two black DualSense controllers, one media remote, one white and one black Pulse 3D headset, one charging station, and one HD Camera.

To access the sale, invitees would have to login to their PSN ID, which should prevent scalpers from using bots to scrape up all the stock, or just stop you from giving the link to your mates.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been in short supply since their release last year, thanks mostly due to the global shortage of components and shipping delays. This has made it extremely difficult for consumers to get their hands on the new consoles, especially as scalpers have exploited the situation to resell the consoles at an extortionate markup.

Retailers such as GAME have attempted to alleviate the problem by verifying customers to ensure that only one console is shipped per address. Sony's entry into the European market as a retailer should hopefully give genuine customers a better chance of getting their hands on one.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about PlayStation 5

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

US lawmakers announce bill to prohibit bot scalping of high demand goods

"So everyone has a fair chance of buying popular products at reasonable prices".

37

Dead by Daylight is free on the Epic Games Store next week

As is While True: learn().

2

Japan's Super Nintendo World temporarily closes following Yoshi's Adventure ride fire

No-one harmed in late night incident.

5

AO World issues PS5 and Xbox Series X and S shortage warning for this Christmas

Chips are down.

38

Sony patent for removable PS5 faceplates published

Covers itself.

44

You may also enjoy...

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe was the best-selling boxed game in the UK last week

We're never getting Mario Kart 9.

43

Former Twitch employees say company routinely valued speed and profit over safety and security in new report

Massive data breach "seemed inevitable".

17

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

434

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store