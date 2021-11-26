Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

It wasn't long after Metroid Dread was released that a major sequence break was discovered.

Grabbing the morph ball bombs early opens up a secret method of killing Kraid, the game's second boss.

Now a new method of beating the boss has been discovered that requires another item to be grabbed early: the flash shift.

This item allows Samus to dash in quick succession and is usually found a short while after the Kraid fight.

However, if found beforehand, Samus will be able to flash shift into Kraid's face instead of a parry and unleash a barrage of missiles.

Twitter user Yassu Yassu showed the secret method in action.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

So far speedrunners have been having a field day with Metroid Dread, even though sequence breaks often take up more time overall.

We previously reported the top speedrun time as 1h 25m 21s by Australian speedrunner Hardpelicn.

That has since been broken, as per speedrun.com, by French player Oopla with a time of 1h 20m 56s.