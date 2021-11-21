Battlefield 2042 is now one of Steam's worst-reviewed games of all time

"The issues are endless."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 21 November 2021

Battlefield 2042 is currently one of the most negatively-reviewed games of all time on Steam.

Of the 31,000 reviews currently on Valve's storefront, the majority are "mostly negative". Less than 10,000 give EA's shooter a "positive" report.

It's not just one of the worst games around at the moment, though - according to Steam250's Hall of Shame (via Forbes), it's one of the top ten worst games ever, with only GASP, Identity, Spacebase DF-9, Kinetic Void, Uriel's Chasm, Flatout 3 and, of course, Konami's shameful e-Football 2022 getting a lower aggregate score.

"Unacceptable launch for a AAA game. A shame," complained one succinct reviewer.

"I've played every PC Battlefield game since the original BF1942 and I can confidently say that this is the absolute worst entry into the series to date," added another. "The issues are endless."

DICE released one patch for Battlefield 2042 ahead of its release in a bid to address critical issues, and two more updates are scheduled in the next month or so.

As Martin reported last week, "Battlefield is used to a bit of chaos - it's at the series' core, after all, with manic moments in its sandbox what makes it stand out from other shooters - but the disarray of Battlefield 2042's first weekend in the wilds has been hugely frustrating".

"Since Battlefield 2042 went live on Friday, I've endured hard crashes, server problems and whole nights where the whole thing is simply unplayable," he wrote. "This is another Battlefield that's launching in a sorry state, and it's up there with Battlefield 4's infamously sorry start. From my own experience on Xbox Series X, it's considerably worse.

"A lot of that frustration stems from setting aside Friday night to get stuck into DICE's new shooter only to spend the whole evening butting up against a data persistent error that was, shall we say, persistent - across a whole night it was impossible to get into a single match of the All-Out Warfare that's the core of this new Battlefield experience, and only the classic matches and rulesets of Portal offered any joy."

