Streamlabs Studio brings web-based Twitch streaming to Xbox

Full customisation on consoles.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter

Streamlabs is bringing their web-based streaming platform exclusively to Xbox consoles.

Streaming to Twitch is already possible on consoles but customisation is limited.

With Streamlabs Studio, streamers will be able to stream direct from their Xbox and utilise viewer engagement tools and overlays just like PC players, including alerts and widgets.

Streamers can access the tool through the Twitch app on console by selecting Streamlabs, and then access the customisation options before going live.

What's more, Streamlabs Studio uses cloud capture, so that streamers can also access the tools and control their streams directly from their phone or tablet without the need for capture cards or desktop at all.

"In the past, creating professional broadcasts and engaging viewers from a console has been challenging," said Ashray Urs, Streamlabs' Head of Product.

"With Streamlabs Studio, you can transform console gameplay into a high-quality live stream production with viewer engagement tools to interact with your community."

Streamlabs Studio is available for $4.99/month or $49.99 annually. There's also a free seven day trial.

For more information, visit the Streamlabs Studio website.

In related news, Twitch is now available on the Switch.

