The wonderful A Short Hike steps forth onto PlayStation and Xbox next week

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 13 November 2021

A Short Hike hits PlayStation and Xbox on 16th November.

Adam Robinson-Yu's A Short Hike, one of the very best games of 2019, is already out on PC and Nintendo Switch. Its launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One means players on PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One X and Series S and X can experience A Short Hike in 4K.

Christian Donlan reviewed A Short Hike for us, awarding it a coveted Essential badge.

"It's a thing of compact cheer," he wrote, "an autumnal delight filled with leaves moving from green to gold as warm waters rush and retreat against sand and stone like a slow heartbeat."

A Short Hike ended up one of Eurogamer's games of 2019, with Matt Reynolds calling it "a love letter to one of the most satisfying things in games".

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

