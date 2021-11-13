The wonderful A Short Hike steps forth onto PlayStation and Xbox next week

A Short Hike hits PlayStation and Xbox on 16th November.

Adam Robinson-Yu's A Short Hike, one of the very best games of 2019, is already out on PC and Nintendo Switch. Its launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One means players on PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One X and Series S and X can experience A Short Hike in 4K.

Christian Donlan reviewed A Short Hike for us, awarding it a coveted Essential badge.

"It's a thing of compact cheer," he wrote, "an autumnal delight filled with leaves moving from green to gold as warm waters rush and retreat against sand and stone like a slow heartbeat."

A Short Hike ended up one of Eurogamer's games of 2019, with Matt Reynolds calling it "a love letter to one of the most satisfying things in games".