Back 4 Blood getting solo offline mode with campaign progression in December

Revealed as part of updated content roadmap.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 8 November 2021

Developer Turtle Rock has released a fresh post-launch content roadmap for its well-received co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood, promising a host of new features into 2022, including a much-requested solo offline mode with campaign progression before this year is through.

Back 4 Blood, you might recall, came in for criticism on release when players discovered its unwavering always-online requirements, even when playing solo with AI teammates. Worse, restrictions to solo mode meant players wishing to go it alone were prevented from earning progress towards Accomplishments, earning Supply Points, and even tracking stats. Following player feedback, Turtle Rock wrote, "We have heard your frustrations about progression in solo mode and are discussing ways to address the issue".

And now, almost exactly one month later, Turtle Rock has confirmed a solution is on the way, and that it'll be arriving very soon indeed. Following this month's patch, focussed on delivering quality of life improvements and major bug fixes, Turtle Rock will release Back 4 Blood's first major post-launch content update in December.

Let's Play Back 4 Blood Gameplay: Evansburgh Act 1.

This will deliver a range of new features, including the much-requested solo offline mode, complete with campaign progression. Additionally, new cards are on the way, including a new card type, plus new supply lines, a Ridden practice area, and a seasonal event. As for 2022, Turtle Rock's roadmap also outlines a number of additions expected to arrive in the new year and beyond, including a new difficulty level, a new co-op mode, new player and corruption cards, melee updates, and various quality of life improvements.

1

Turtle Rock has also offered a brief tease of its first paid content expansion, now revealed to be titled Tunnels of Terror. This is one of three paid expansions planned for next year - available as part of Back 4 Blood's Annual Pass - that together will introduce the likes of new Cleaners, new Ridden, a new activity type, plus new weapons, cards, and skins.

"It's almost there," wrote Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell of Back 4 Blood in his Recommended review. "Almost really quite special. But in falling just short of that Back 4 Blood is still a wonderful, messy treat of a game." If Turtle Rock can deliver on the promises of its latest roadmap, perhaps it won't be long before we can ditch that 'almost', eh?

