Nintendo says it will "improve and expand" Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has revealed its latest user figure for Nintendo Switch Online, and a rise of six million paid subscribers over the last 12 months.

32 million people are now Switch Online subscribers (as of 30th September 2021), up from 26 million people last year.

That count will no doubt have risen higher in the past month with the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - which will also be bringing in higher revenues per user too.

But the launch of the Expansion Pack tier has not been as smooth as hoped, as users have pointed out issues with the performance and controls in various games.

In its latest corporate management briefing, Nintendo said it would "continue to improve and expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, striving to provide services that satisfy customers".

There's a couple of interesting things there. First, this seems as close as we're going to get to Nintendo acknowledging the issues with some N64 games in the Expansion Pack service. Second, this seems to suggest further improvements for the game's original tier too - or perhaps additional NES/SNES games?

Last week, a datamine of the new N64 Nintendo Switch Online app appeared to reveal a list of at least 38 games planned, including some obvious upcoming candidates. There was also another hint at the addition of at least one other platform in the future.