Grand Theft Auto Online's Halloween event adds serial killers and phantom cars

Spookier than a lawsuit from Take-Two.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 21 October 2021

Rockstar has unleashed the annual Halloween event on Grand Theft Auto Online, which sees the return of old modes and some new spooky phenomena.

First up, there's a phantom car on the loose that appears out of nowhere to kill players. Here's a clip of a poor soul getting attacked.

There's also killer NPCs out in the world ready to strike when you least expect. These killers are inspired by classic slasher horror films like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th. If a Slasher attacks you on the streets this week and you manage to kill your assailant in self-defence, you'll receive the rare Twilight Knife T-shirt.

Halloween game modes also make a return for a limited time, including Slasher, Come Out to Play, and Condemned, all with double XP rewards.

There were also a number of smaller additions. Arcade owners can now add the new Camhedz cabinet to their Arcade this week. The Alien Survivals mode also returns with double GTA cash and RP.

To mark the 20th anniversary of GTA 3's original release, playing GTA Online gets you a free in-game tee featuring the Baseball Bat from GTA 3.

For those of you who prefer to drive around, LS Car Meet members who manage to place top four in eight different Pursuit Series Races earn the Dinka RT3000.

More about Grand Theft Auto 5

