New video reveals Starfield's Settled Systems

Plus some stunning concept art.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 20 October 2021

A new video on Starfield gives us a look at The Settled Systems - and plenty of concept art.

Bethesda's space RPG will take place in The Settled Systems, an area that extends outwards from our solar system for approximately 50 light years.

Around 20 years before the start of the game, two factions - the United Colonies and The Freestar Collective - engaged in a bloody colony war.

Fast forward to 2330 and The Settled Systems are in an uneasy peace, but between mercenaries, space pirates, spacers, and religious zealots, there are plenty of dangerous humans out there.

Players will explore The Settled Systems as part of the organisation Constellation, dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy.

The video offers a glimpse at some stunning concept art, from a utopian metropolis to a cyberpunk underworld, war-torn planets, and character art.

Starfield is due for release on 11th November 2022 on PC and Xbox, and will be available on Game Pass.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

More about Starfield

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's third big expansion spotted again

Dawn of Ragnarök.

3

New Pokémon teased in frankly rather creepy found footage video

Witch is it?

7

Monster Hunter: World hits 20m units shipped

Global success.

14

Pokémon Go's postponed Liverpool event welcomed 20k fans in-person

And one giant Snorlax inflatable.

4

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

55

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (8)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store