New video reveals Starfield's Settled Systems

A new video on Starfield gives us a look at The Settled Systems - and plenty of concept art.

Bethesda's space RPG will take place in The Settled Systems, an area that extends outwards from our solar system for approximately 50 light years.

Around 20 years before the start of the game, two factions - the United Colonies and The Freestar Collective - engaged in a bloody colony war.

Fast forward to 2330 and The Settled Systems are in an uneasy peace, but between mercenaries, space pirates, spacers, and religious zealots, there are plenty of dangerous humans out there.

Players will explore The Settled Systems as part of the organisation Constellation, dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy.

The video offers a glimpse at some stunning concept art, from a utopian metropolis to a cyberpunk underworld, war-torn planets, and character art.

Starfield is due for release on 11th November 2022 on PC and Xbox, and will be available on Game Pass.