Amazon gives New World players "The Stoic" in-game title and "Waiting" emote for free to make up for terrible launch server queues

Killing time.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 20 October 2021

Amazon is giving New World players "The Stoic" in-game title and the "Waiting" emote for free to make up for the MMO's terrible launch server queues.

When New World launched last month it exploded in popularity, becoming the fifth most-popular game on Steam of all-time by concurrent players.

But Amazon struggled to cope with the enormous launch numbers, and server queue wait times ballooned.

As part of New World Update 1.0.3, which came out yesterday, and "to show our appreciation for your patience", Amazon is granting all players "The Stoic" in-game title.

"This title is meant to thank all those who, as the title description states, showed solid resolve in the face of epic wait times," Amazon said in a blog post.

The title is automatically granted to your character, and can be equipped by navigating to the Character menu, selecting the "Bio" tab, and selecting "Change" in the title section of the screen.

There's more: Amazon has also added the "Waiting" emote to the in-game store for free "as an additional thank you". Here's how it looks:

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about New World

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

32

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

55

Yoshida "positive" about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox

"We are still in discussions with Microsoft."

27

Amazon clamping down on resource farming bots in New World

"We are committed to ensuring fair gameplay."

10

Amazon faces backlash after New World region transfer U-turn

"I wasted 80 hours…"

64

You may also enjoy...

Amazon faces backlash after New World region transfer U-turn

"I wasted 80 hours…"

64

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

World of Warcraft players stage sit-in protest following Blizzard allegations

Calls for NPC based on former dev to be kicked out of Stormwind.

61

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Over 1000 World of Warcraft Classic players band together to create a "fresh" levelling experience

Double vanilla flavour.

11

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store