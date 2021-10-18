Doom is now playable on Twitter

Hell site.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 18 October 2021

Doom is playable on pretty much anything, from a fridge to a pregnancy test. Now it's playable on Twitter.

Thanks to new bot Tweet2Doom, Twitter users can reply to tweets with various commands to control Doom Guy and receive a video clip of the results.

That means the game can either be played collectively, by replying to others as more of a turn-based affair, or a whole sequence of inputs as a speed run.

The pinned tweet on the account explains it all. Letters denote various action inputs, and numbers denote the number of frames those actions last for. The bot will then spit back the last 10 seconds of gameplay as a video.

The bot also tweets out highlight reels to show the game in action:

There are also some incredibly impressive speedruns, like level E1M1 finished in just 11 seconds.

The game is yet to be completed using the bot, but surely it won't be long.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Doom

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Apex Legends players warned not to pull poses due to game-crashing bug

[Don't] strike a pose.

6

Ubisoft may have leaked Rainbow Six Extraction's release date

Rainbow Six Retraction.

7

First major update for Deathloop out now

Available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

25

Call of Duty Vanguard's Zombie mode revealed

Going back to its WW2 roots.

9

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone is a squad based extraction mode

Data driven.

6

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

47

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store