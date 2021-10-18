Doom is now playable on Twitter
Hell site.
Doom is playable on pretty much anything, from a fridge to a pregnancy test. Now it's playable on Twitter.
Thanks to new bot Tweet2Doom, Twitter users can reply to tweets with various commands to control Doom Guy and receive a video clip of the results.
That means the game can either be played collectively, by replying to others as more of a turn-based affair, or a whole sequence of inputs as a speed run.
The pinned tweet on the account explains it all. Letters denote various action inputs, and numbers denote the number of frames those actions last for. The bot will then spit back the last 10 seconds of gameplay as a video.
?— Tweet2Doom (@tweet2doom) October 2, 2021
ROOT node for Doom Shareware 1.9
Read the instructions in the images below.
? pic.twitter.com/YszpiKnXEE
The bot also tweets out highlight reels to show the game in action:
? Random plays— Tweet2Doom (@tweet2doom) October 16, 2021
Auto-generated highlights of 10 random @tweet2doom nodes pic.twitter.com/ptW7hPrHGm
There are also some incredibly impressive speedruns, like level E1M1 finished in just 11 seconds.
? New Record! ?— Tweet2Doom (@tweet2doom) October 16, 2021
?
Best time for E1M1
Difficulty: Hurt me plenty
Time: 0:11
Commands: 2
?
Tweet chain:https://t.co/mhpxzlst6s
Node:https://t.co/zl7DtHYrJc
? #t2d_speedruns pic.twitter.com/7vKQSNFsZT
The game is yet to be completed using the bot, but surely it won't be long.
