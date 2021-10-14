Call of Duty Vanguard's Zombie mode revealed

Going back to its WW2 roots. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 14 October 2021

As Activision continues to be mired in a messy legal battle following the state of California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing's lawsuit alleging sexual discrimination, harassment and a "frat boy" culture at Blizzard, the publisher has dropped its first reveal of the new Zombies mode in its annual Call of Duty release.

In a trailer with background music courtesy of Billie Eilish, we see the continuation of the Dark Aether storyline that was first started by Treyarch in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

Those who played Vanguard's multiplayer beta may have noticed one of the locales shown in the trailer is the Hotel Royal map.

While Call of Duty Vanguard is primarily the work of Sledgehammer Games, the Zombies mode is being developed by Treyarch, the studio which first introduced Zombies into the game series with Call of Duty World at War.

Call of Duty Vanguard is set to release on 5th November.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about Call of Duty: Vanguard

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone is a squad based extraction mode

Data driven.

2

Activision unveils new server-side and kernel-level anti-cheat solution for Call of Duty

Heading to Vanguard and Warzone.

11

Epic Games now credits Among Us' Innersloth as inspiration for Fortnite's Impostors mode

UPDATE: Twitter brandter hints at official collab.

54

Quake's free "next-gen" upgrade now available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5

Adds 120fps at up to 4K.

39

Battlefield 2042 fans think it has too many bots, and they're just too OP

All out botfare.

41

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

95

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

47

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store