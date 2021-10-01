What Lies in the Multiverse is a story-driven platformer with reality swapping

Everyone's doing the multiverse these days. Fortnite. Tom Holland. Next up is What Lies in the Multiverse, a story-focused side-scroller from indie developers Studio Voyager and IguanaBee.

A press release accompanying today's trailer promises a dramatic comedy story and 2D platforming, but it's the game's seamless transitions between dimensions which truly catch the eye.

"Can't reach a ledge? Bam! Switch worlds mid-air. Afraid of sliding around an icy environment? Alternate to another universe for firmer ground!" the game's blurb reads. "Just be careful when messing with gravity..."

Here's an example.

What Lies in the Multiverse is due for launch early next year on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Fancy a go sooner? There's a demo available on Steam today.

Here's the full trailer: