Amazon to offer New World players free server transfers as queue times balloon

Amazon will offer New World players free server transfers in the next two weeks, with lengthy queue times blighting the MMO's hugely popular launch.

New World launched yesterday and peaked at 707,230 concurrent players - the fifth-highest concurrents figure ever seen on Valve's platform. At one point it was the most popular game on Steam, ahead of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

But this popularity has made for extremely long queue times - for some over nine hours - that has made New World practically unplayable for many customers. In fact, most of the game's negative user reviews on Steam are complaints about these server problems.

Amazon issued a statement overnight addressing the rocky launch, saying it's working to fix the problems.

"We are continuing to stand up additional servers and will expand the capacity of our existing servers once we have properly tested these changes," Amazon said.

Amazon also promised to offer free server transfers in the next two weeks in a bid to encourage players to seek out low population servers at launch.

"Our sole focus right now is to get everyone logging in and playing quickly," Amazon said.

"To ensure everyone can find an open world now, while also finding a home in Aeternum with their community long-term, we'll offer an opportunity in the next two weeks for all players to relocate their characters to a new server of their choice at no cost.

"We appreciate your patience as the New World community grows and encourage you to solidify your long-term server plans for you and your Company.

"Thanks for your support! We can't wait to see you in Aeternum."