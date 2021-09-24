Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity expansion pass adds Purah and Robbie in October

Last night's Nintendo Direct gave us all the details on the second half of Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity's expansion pass: Guardian of Remembrance.

Guardian of Remembrance features new story content (Battle for Kakariko Village, Battle of Goponga Village, and more), new stages (including the Coliseum), an expanded roster (including Sheikah researchers Purah and Robbie), and new battle skills for existing characters.

"Zelda gets the Dynasty Warriors treatment once more, folding in inspiration from Breath of the Wild for the best musou spin-off yet," said Martin Robinson in Eurogamer's review of the game.

The new content drops on 29th October for owners of the expansion pass, which is available for £17.99.