Nintendo Switch gets Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic port in November

Force platform.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole
Updated on 23 September 2021

Nintendo Switch gets a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic port on 11th November.

This is a port of BioWare's original role-playing masterpiece, courtesy of Aspyr. There's no word on a Nintendo Switch version of the KOTOR remake, also in development at Aspyr - that's currently set for PC and PlayStation 5 as a timed console exclusive.

We've written plenty about KOTOR over the years. Give Bertie's lovely piece on his favourite planet, the twisted and scarred Malachor V, a read.

