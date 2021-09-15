Battlefield 2042 set for delay, reports suggest

Battlefield 2042's release date looks set to slip back, according to various reports today - although the wait may not be too long.

Word of an imminent delay first emerged from Venturebeat's ever-chatty Jeff Grubb, who alluded to an impending launch of a major game being postponed - before naming Battlefield 2042 via his Discord. Reliable Battlefield insider Tom Henderson then reported he had heard Battlefield 2042 would be delayed "by several weeks and not months" but all of this was still "unfolding" at EA internally.

Officially, the long-awaited next installment in DICE's Battlefield series is still currently set to arrive for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on 11th October. EA declined to comment on whether this date still stood when contacted by Eurogamer this afternoon.

EA is also still to confirm final dates for Battlefield 2042's open beta, which was previously set for September. There's no word on whether this will also be delayed - but only two weeks of the month now remain.

Whenever it does finally arrive, Battlefield 2042 will be the first new game in DICE's shooter series since 2018's Battlefield 5. It is set to showcase a near-future conflict between the US and Russia after the collapse of the EU - and will also depict the devastating impact of climate change.

You can watch a live-action prequel above starring the late Michael K. Williams, who reprises his role of Kimble "Irish" Graves from Battlefield 4.

It also seems like all of this is an unfolding thing right now internally - But we will definitely hear what's up by the end of the week. Dates are horrible to tweet about because they can change so easily, but this is what I've heard. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021