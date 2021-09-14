Ubisoft will revive Driver as a live-action TV series

Reverse expectations.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 14 September 2021

The much-missed Driver is being retooled as a live-action TV show, Ubisoft has announced.

The last main game in the series was 2011's criminally-underrated Driver: San Francisco for PC, PlayStation 3, Wii and Xbox 360, which let you "Shift" from one car to another as series protagonist John Tanner pursued his nemesis via a series of high speed chases - all while in a coma.

Tanner returns in the new Driver TV show, which apparently sees him try to take down a local crime syndicate (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz).

Unexpectedly, this series is in production not for Netflix or Amazon Prime but a new streaming service named Binge. The platform has not yet launched but was apparently mentioned at some point during this year's online E3 2021.

There's no word on when Driver will surface, but Binge's website states it has a roadmap to launch in 2022.

Ubisoft has several film and TV projects on the go. Die Hard and Vikings: Valhalla writer Jeb Stuart is currently penning a live-action Assassin's Creed series for Netflix. Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and Blood Dragon animated series are also in the works, and there were plans back in 2019 for a Watch Dogs animation for tweens.

Driver: San Francisco

