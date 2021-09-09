Co-op zombie shooter World War Z is heading to Switch this November

Minus its Marseilles campaign episode.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 September 2021

World War Z, the enormously popular co-operative zombie shooter from developer Saber Interactive, will finally be making its way to Switch on 2nd November.

World War Z initially launched for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox back in 2019, where its chaotic third-person zombie slaughter - reminiscent of Valve's seminal Left 4 Dead series - quickly found a legion of fans, selling over one million copies in the first week alone. Since then, Saber has built on World War Z's schlocky, solid core with a heap of post-launch content.

Most of this will be making its way to the Switch edition of World War Z, meaning purchasers will be able to enjoy new modes, weapons, zombies types, and a seventh character class, Dronemaster, alongside the base game. However, despite publisher Focus Home Interactive previously stating the Switch edition would feature "all content from the Game of the Year Edition" released on other platforms, there's one notable omission.

World War Z - Nintendo Switch Release Date Reveal Trailer.

World War Z on Switch features all four original campaign missions (set across New York, Moscow, Jerusalem, and Tokyo), but not, according to Focus, the three-scenario Marseilles episode, initially released as paid DLC but included as part of the Game of the Year Edition on other machines. Why this may be, I've no idea - it's possible Focus is holding Marseilles back to release at a later date, either free or as paid DLC - but I've asked the publisher for clarity and will update the story if I hear more.

For those unperturbed by Marseilles' mysterious absence, World War Z will be available physically and digitally in two versions on Switch. There's the standard edition, costing £35.99/€39.99, and a Deluxe Edition, which bundles in a "bounty of bonus weapons and skins" for an additional €10 (around £8).

In other World War Z news, the game's Aftermath expansion - which adds the likes of a sixth, Rome-focussed campaign episode and the new electric-shield-wielding Vanguard class - is due to launch on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on 21st September. There's currently no word on whether it'll be making its way to Switch at some future point.

