PlayStation acquires UK-based Firesprite

PlayStation has bought Firesprite, the large Liverpool-based team which previously helped work on PS4 freebie The Playroom.

The company becomes the 14th developer officially onboard as a PlayStation Studio, Sony said today.

There's no word yet on what Firesprite will work on next, though the company has quietly grown to quite a size - 250 people - after being founded by remnants of Wipeout developer Sony Liverpool, which PlayStation shuttered in 2012.

Firesprite has become known for its work with VR, such as on The Playroom VR and its sci-fi horror The Persistence VR. More recently, Firesprite has re-released that latter project for PC and all last-gen consoles. Today's deal brings Firesprite's talents back firmly in-house.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, PlayStation studios boss Herman Hulst appeared to play down the suggestion Firesprite's next project would also be VR-based.

"Not necessarily," Hulst said. "Clearly the expertise that Firesprite has gained on their work with The Persistence and The Playroom is something that they bring to the table. It's too early to talk about what specific platforms or experiences that we're going to collaborate on with Firesprite. But that experience is very valuable.

"The team is growing, improving and maturing very quickly," Hulst continued. "The ambition level of the projects that we have started, I think that really benefits from us working together very closely and nurturing Firesprite into one of the great PlayStation Studios outfits."

Firesprite's acquisition follows other recent purchases of Housemarque and Nixxes. Who's next?

A reminder, we're due to hear more from PlayStation tomorrow on its plans "for the future of PS5". Tune in at 9pm UK time.