THQ Nordic will announce six new games for its 10th anniversary

"Witness the return of legendary franchises."

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 2 September 2021

Video game publisher THQ Nordic says it will celebrate its 10th anniversary by announcing six new games, including new installments in "legendary franchises" that apparently "fans have been waiting decades" for. Well!

The reveals will be made in the company's first ever digital showcase event, to be broadcast on 17th September at 8pm UK time (that's 5pm Eastern, or 12pm Pacific).

This showcase will be fronted by Geoff Keighley - who else? - and be shown on YouTube, Twitch and Steam (no word yet on 8chan).

It's hard to keep track of all the studios which THQ Nordic has gobbled up over the years, not least because its acquisition-heavy parent company Embracer also used to be named THQ Nordic for a time. Also, because the most notable thing THQ Nordic has done as an entity over the past few years was that truly disastrous and inexplicable 8chan AMA.

THQ Nordic is currently comprised of around 19 studios, including Destroy All Humans! remake developer Black Forest Games, Wreckfest studio Bugbear Entertainment, Darksiders 3 outfit Gunfire Games, Risen maker Piranha Bytes, and Purple Lamp Studios of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated fame.

New details for the previously-announced ELEX 2 will also be shown.

