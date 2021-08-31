Konami is switching off Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain PS3, Xbox 360 servers

Peace at last. 

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 31 August 2021

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain's online services for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 are being terminated by publisher Konami.

Beginning today, players will no longer be able to make purchases within the game. Metal Gear Online-related DLC will then be withdrawn from sale from 30th November.

Next year, the whole game will be removed from digital storefronts beginning on the 1st March 2022. All online services will then be switched off from the 31st May 2022.

Even after this date, of course, you'll still be able to play The Phantom Pain offline. Hideo Kojima's swansong for the series will remain mostly playable, apart from its so-so Metal Gear Online mode. There's also no mention of shutdowns on other platforms.

Konami has not specifically said what all this might mean for Phantom Pain's infamous nuclear disarmament event, which plays a hidden cutscene if everyone on the game's platform decides to disarm their nukes. Perhaps it will mean peace at last?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (17)

More about Metal Gear Solid 5

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Metroid Dread trailer teases answers to a series-long mystery

Chozo wisely.

26

Brilliant 14th century stealth adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence is next week's Epic Store freebie

And it's joined by 2D combat-racer Speed Brawl.

14

Hitman 3's Season of Lust is out now

Agent 47 gets down and dirty.

8

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows loses Agent 47, sets up new spin-off universe

Fresh shot.

12

Aragami 2 unfolds release date

Cut content.

3

You may also enjoy...

Acclaimed stealth game Shadow Tactics getting standalone expansion

Aiko's Choice coming to PC later this year.

9

You can now play five Eurogamer-themed Featured Contracts in Hitman 3

Reads like a 47.

8

Dune and Star Wars' Oscar Isaac cast as Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid movie

Kong: Skull Island's Jordan Vogt-Roberts still helming.

44

Hitman 3's new Starter Pack lets you play bits of the series for free

Dubai and New Zealand available for a limited time.

26

Feature | The Double-A Team: how to not take yourself too seriously with Alpha Protocol

Something I have Thorton.

25

Comments (17)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch