Konami is switching off Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain PS3, Xbox 360 servers

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain's online services for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 are being terminated by publisher Konami.

Beginning today, players will no longer be able to make purchases within the game. Metal Gear Online-related DLC will then be withdrawn from sale from 30th November.

Next year, the whole game will be removed from digital storefronts beginning on the 1st March 2022. All online services will then be switched off from the 31st May 2022.

Even after this date, of course, you'll still be able to play The Phantom Pain offline. Hideo Kojima's swansong for the series will remain mostly playable, apart from its so-so Metal Gear Online mode. There's also no mention of shutdowns on other platforms.

Konami has not specifically said what all this might mean for Phantom Pain's infamous nuclear disarmament event, which plays a hidden cutscene if everyone on the game's platform decides to disarm their nukes. Perhaps it will mean peace at last?