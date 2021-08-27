Bethesda tours three Starfield locations

New Atlantis! Akila! Neon!

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 27 August 2021

Bethesda has released a behind-the-scenes look at three locations set to be featured in Starfield, its upcoming sci-fi RPG.

Concept art for the space port of New Atlantis, colonial city of Akila and pleasure hub of Neon lie below in three brief videos narrated by design director Emil Pagliarulo.

Let's start with New Atlantis, a melting pot of a spaceport with towering buildings and a diverse cast of characters to interact with.

Up next is Akila, the capital city of the "Freestar Collective", a loose group of three star systems. It's got a frontier feel and looks like something you might see in The Mandalorian, with rough buildings ringed by a protective wall and towering mountains beyond.

Outside that wall is a veracious alien predator that is "a cross between a wolf and a velociraptor".

Finally, we get to see a glimpse of Neon. This was originally built as a fishing platform on an non-descript aquatic world, but got turned into pleasure hub after the discovery of a lifeform with psychotropic properties.

That fishy drug, Aurora, is now legal and sold on Neon, encouraging huge numbers of tourists. It kind of looks like the Gungan city from Phantom Menace, but on stilts?

Starfield will launch on 11th November 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X/S only. It'll also be available via Xbox Game Pass.

"It's a next-generation role-playing game where you'll be who you want, go where you want, experience our stories and forge your own," Bethesda boss Todd Howard said back at E3. "More than that, Starfield is about hope, our shared humanity and searching for the answers to life's greatest mystery."

But while the search for answers to whether we're alone in the universe sounds a noble one, Bethesda has also been keen to impart that the game will be fun: like a "Han Solo simulator" and "NASA meets Indiana Jones", apparently.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

More about Starfield

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Playing The Ascent on Xbox Game Pass for PC makes me wish I was playing on Steam

deepStink.

108

Nine years later, Kingdoms of Amalur staff receive final paycheck

But only up to 20% of what they were owed.

14

Pokémon Go U-turns on controversial post-pandemic changes

Following huge community pressure.

5

DokeV is an eye-catching Pokémon-style game from the Black Desert Online developer

UPDATE: No longer an MMO, dev says.

19

Bungie warns Destiny 2's new BattlEye anti-cheat may impact game performance

Including startup time.

17

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

79

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Comments (8)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch