Bethesda tours three Starfield locations

Bethesda has released a behind-the-scenes look at three locations set to be featured in Starfield, its upcoming sci-fi RPG.

Concept art for the space port of New Atlantis, colonial city of Akila and pleasure hub of Neon lie below in three brief videos narrated by design director Emil Pagliarulo.

Let's start with New Atlantis, a melting pot of a spaceport with towering buildings and a diverse cast of characters to interact with.

Up next is Akila, the capital city of the "Freestar Collective", a loose group of three star systems. It's got a frontier feel and looks like something you might see in The Mandalorian, with rough buildings ringed by a protective wall and towering mountains beyond.

Outside that wall is a veracious alien predator that is "a cross between a wolf and a velociraptor".

Finally, we get to see a glimpse of Neon. This was originally built as a fishing platform on an non-descript aquatic world, but got turned into pleasure hub after the discovery of a lifeform with psychotropic properties.

That fishy drug, Aurora, is now legal and sold on Neon, encouraging huge numbers of tourists. It kind of looks like the Gungan city from Phantom Menace, but on stilts?

Starfield will launch on 11th November 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X/S only. It'll also be available via Xbox Game Pass.

"It's a next-generation role-playing game where you'll be who you want, go where you want, experience our stories and forge your own," Bethesda boss Todd Howard said back at E3. "More than that, Starfield is about hope, our shared humanity and searching for the answers to life's greatest mystery."

But while the search for answers to whether we're alone in the universe sounds a noble one, Bethesda has also been keen to impart that the game will be fun: like a "Han Solo simulator" and "NASA meets Indiana Jones", apparently.